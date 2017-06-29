Bundesliga fixtures: Bayern's one-two punch vs Dortmund & Leipzig and Champions League headache

March shapes up as being Bayern Munich's most pivotal month as they hunt a sixth consecutive Bundesliga title in 2017-18.

Naturally, it is the business end of the season, with Champions League commitments beginning to stiffen, but back-to-back league fixtures with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, expected to be their closest rivals, could give Carlo Ancelotti's men a hand on the trophy, or see momentum come shuddering to a halt.

In the first half of the season, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Peter Bosz's sides will also be tackled in consecutive weeks - with a European match in between.

Returning from continental action with an imposing trip to Signal Iduna Park is part of a pattern that will see Bayern face away Bundesliga fixtures immediately after five of their six Champions League group games.

Keeping their players fresh will be vital, then. Luckily for Ancelotti, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy and Serge Gnabry have already been added to a wealth of riches in the squad.

Bayern Munich's 2017-18 Bundesliga fixtures in full:

Matchday 1: Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Matchday 2: Werder Bremen (A)

Matchday 3: Hoffenheim (A)

Matchday 4: Mainz (H)

Matchday 5: Schalke (A)

Matchday 6: Wolfsburg (H)

Matchday 7: Hertha Berlin (A)

Matchday 8: Freiburg (H)

Matchday 9: Hamburg (A)

Matchday 10: RB Leipzig (H)

Matchday 11: Borussia Dortmund (A)

Matchday 12: Augsburg (H)

Matchday 13: Borussia Monchengladbach (A)

Matchday 14: Hannover (H)

Matchday 15: Eintracht Frankfurt (A)

Matchday 16: Cologne (H)

Matchday 17: Stuttgart (A)

Matchday 18: Bayer Leverkusen (A)

Matchday 19: Werder Bremen (H)

Matchday 20: Hoffenheim (H)

Matchday 21: Mainz (A)

Matchday 22: Schalke (H)

Matchday 23: Wolfsburg (A)

Matchday 24: Hertha Berlin (H)

Matchday 25: Freiburg (A)

Matchday 26: Hamburg (H)

Matchday 27: RB Leipzig (A)

Matchday 28: Borussia Dortmund (H)

Matchday 29: Augsburg (A)

Matchday 30: Borussia Monchengladbach (H)

Matchday 31: Hannover (A)

Matchday 32: Frankfurt (H)

Matchday 33: Cologne (A)

Matchday 34: Stuttgart (H)