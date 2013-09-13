Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin 0 Stuttgart 1

The result, sealed by Christian Gentner's 49th-minute header, was newly-promoted Hertha's first loss at home in 19 games - a run stretching back to May 2012 - and their second successive league defeat.

For Stuttgart the win was their second in as many games, a sharp contrast to their first seven games of the season - which saw just one win, elimination from the UEFA Europa League at the play-off stage and the sacking of Bruno Labbadia.

After going down to Wolfsburg in their last outing, Hertha made four changes to their side, but did not seem disjointed as they enjoyed the best of the opening exchanges.

Despite dominating possession, Hertha could not threaten Sven Ulreich's goal sufficiently.

And they were almost undone late in the half as Vedad Ibisevic was denied by Thomas Kraft before the Bosnian just failed to make a telling contact with the resulting corner.

However, Kraft was helpless just four minutes into the second half as another corner was nodded home by Gentner at the near post to silence the home crowd.

Hertha responded strongly, Adrian Ramos gave Per Ciljan Skjelbred a simple finish from six yards, but he could only fire straight at Ulreich before the Stuttgart keeper was again called into action to deny Colombia international Ramos.

The hosts were dominant in the search for an equaliser but ended up frustrated as Tolga Cigerci fired a rasping effort wide and the unbeatable Ulreich denied John Anthony Brooks' bullet header.