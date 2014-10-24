Bundesliga Preview: Gladbach v Bayern

The Bavarian giants could perhaps be forgiven for getting carried away after Tuesday's incredible 7-1 UEFA Champions League win at Roma.

Bayern led 5-0 after 36 minutes in a match they were predicted to find a stern test, before adding to their victory margin in the second half.

That success in Italy made it six wins in a row in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, who have not been beaten in any competition since their DFL-Supercup loss to Borussia Dortmund in August.

Bayern lead the Bundesliga by four points and the defending champions will extend their advantage over second-placed Monchengladbach - who are also unbeaten this term - to seven points.

But ex-Roma man Benatia has asked his team-mates to keep their focus on Saturday's match, not bask in the glory of their stunning win over his former club.

When asked if he had celebrated after the Roma win, Benatia told Bayern's official website: "No. We’ve got to focus on the next match against 'Gladbach.

"That’s a big match in the race for the title.

"And then there are more important games - the cup tie at Hamburg, the return match against Roma, the Dortmund game...we've got to keep our focus and each game as it comes.

"It was incredible. We started well [against Roma], scored early and that makes it difficult for anybody playing against us.

"[But] there's a long way to go in the season."

Bayern have conceded just two goals in Bundesliga this season and are one of four sides who remain unbeaten.

Monchengladbach are also among that club, with four wins and four draws marking an excellent start for them.

A 3-0 win at Hannover in their last league match was impressive, while they routed Apollon 5-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Guardiola's men won both meetings between the clubs last season, though, including a 2-0 success at Borussia-Park in January.