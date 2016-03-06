Bundesliga Review: Muller hits brace as Hamburg shock Hertha Berlin

Nicolai Muller hit a brace as Hamburg pulled off a surprise 2-0 home win against high-flying Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Third-placed Hertha had won back-to-back league games, but fell behind just before the hour mark to Muller's strike, with the winger scoring again 17 minutes later to seal the points for his side.

Hamsburg's victory sees them climb two places to 10th, while Hertha stay third behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but just a point ahad of Schalke.

Darmstadt won a hard-fought point at Mainz to edge away from the relegation zone.

The fifth-placed hosts held on for a 0-0 draw despite playing 33 minutes with 10 men after Giulio Donati's red card.