Bundesliga Wrap: Spot-kick save costs Wolfsburg

Second-placed Wolfsburg came into their clash having won eight of their past nine league outings, but they were held at home by mid-table Paderborn.

All seemed to be going to plan for Dieter Hecking's side when they took the lead in the 17th minute.

Visiting defender Rafael Lopez, in attempting to clear a shot off the line, succeeded only in putting the ball into his own net via the underside of the crossbar.

Wolfsburg wasted the opportunity to double their lead when Ivan Perisic saw his weak penalty saved by Lukas Kruse on the half-hour.

Bas Dost saw a goal controversially ruled out for a foul before the break and Alban Meha levelled when referee Manuel Grafe awarded a spot-kick to the visitors, meaning Wolfsburg are now nine points behind Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen are a further six points back in third after they also squandered an early lead to draw 1-1 at home to fellow UEFA Champions League hopefuls Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring in the 18th minute, but the home side were pegged back five minutes prior to the interval by Roel Brouwers.

The draw means the two sides remain locked with identical records, with Leverkusen just above their opponents on goals scored.