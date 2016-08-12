Burnley complete Defour signing

Burnley have agreed a deal to sign Belgian international midfielder Steven Defour from Anderlecht on the eve of the new Premier League season.

The Lancashire club are said to have paid a fee of £7.35 million for the 28-year-old, who has 46 caps for Belgium and made 85 appearances for Anderlecht since joining the club from Porto in 2014.

Before joining Porto, Defour won the Belgian Pro League twice with Standard Liege, in 2007-08 and 2008-09, and was presented with the Belgian Golden Shoe – awarded to the league's best player – in 2007.

Defour becomes the fourth player signed by Burnley ahead of the new season, joining Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Nick Pope and Jamie Thomas.