Burnley rule out Liverpool move for Ings

England Under-21 international Ings has impressed in his debut Premier League season, scoring seven goals in 19 appearances, which led to talk of a potential move to Anfield.

That deal would reportedly have seen Ings being loaned back to Burnley for the remainder of the season, but the club announced on Friday that such a move was prohibited by the Premier League.

"Following growing media speculation, Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate their stance regarding striker Danny Ings," a statement read.

"Ings has been heavily linked in the past 24 hours with a permanent move to Liverpool, with the suggestion that he would then be loaned back to the club for the remainder of the campaign.

"This kind of deal is prohibited by the Premier League under rule V7 which states that a player cannot be purchased and loaned back between Premier League clubs in the same transfer window."

"This type of move would violate Premier League rule V7 regarding transfers so simply cannot happen," added chief executive Lee Hoos.

"This is the last time we will be making any comment regarding the player's future.

"Over the course of the window, the player himself, [manager] Sean Dyche and the chairman have made it clear he won't be going anywhere and we consider that the end of the matter."