Burnley's Dyche calms Ings injury fears

The 22-year-old former Bournemouth frontman hobbled off shortly before half-time in Burnley's goalless Premier League draw at Crystal Palace last Saturday.

Initially there were fears Ings could be ruled out for up to a month, but Dyche is confident the problem will not keep him on the sidelines for too long.

Dyche would not be drawn on how long Ings will be sidelined, but he is definitely out of contention against Gus Poyet's men at Turf Moor on Saturday.

"He's OK it's just a straightforward hamstring injury so we're confident with that now and it puts Danny's mind at rest with where it's at," he said.

"We take that as it really and the medical team will now work with him.

"There are no timescales on it, we're happy with the scan and it's nothing untoward and we'll take our time and see how long it is until he is back."

Ings played a crucial role in firing Burnley back to the Premier League last season, scoring 20 goals in 40 Championship appearances.