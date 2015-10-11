Butland to start for England - Hodgson

Roy Hodgson has revealed that Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will be England's number one in Monday's final Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania.

The 22-year-old made his debut for England in August 2012, but has not represented his country at senior level since.

Nevertheless, Hodgson feels Butland deserves his chance following some sublime performances for Stoke this season and will rest regular first-choice shot stopper Joe Hart.

"He has been very good, he's been very good for the U21s, we think he is a good goalkeeper," the England coach was quoted as saying by The Independent.

"For a long period of time he was the property of the U21s – and he wasn't getting a regular game of football which makes things harder for a goalkeeper.

"Coming off the reserve benches is hard enough for an outfield player. But we always believed in him and he certainly has deserved his chance.

"Although Joe would have liked to have got another cap under his belt he fully understand this is Jack's moment. Let's hope he keeps a clean sheet like Joe has been doing."

England have already booked their ticket for Euro 2016, winning all nine qualification games so far.