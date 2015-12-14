Butragueno warns Real Madrid that Roma will not be pushovers

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has warned that the Santiago Bernabeu side cannot afford to underestimate Roma in the Champions League round of 16.

Rudi Garcia's men only just scraped through to qualify for the knockout stages, collecting just six points from as many encounters to see off BATE and Bayer Leverkusen, while they were beaten 6-1 by Barcelona on matchday five.

Nevertheless, Butragueno is adamant Roma have what it takes to cause Madrid problems if Rafael Benitez's men are not fully focused.

"Roma are a tough side, they'll be really up for it and they compete well," Butragueno told UEFA's official website.

"If we see ourselves as favourites things won't go well for us.

"Roma are an Italian side and Italian teams give you nothing.

"It’s a very special competition."

The first leg will take place on February 17 at the Stadio Olimpico, with the return scheduled for March 8.