"Bye, Bye, Bye Wrexham!" Ryan Reynolds' side mocked as opponents dance along to NSYNC

Wrexham have enjoyed a impressive rise through the football league since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brought the club in 2021.

They set new records in the National League when they were promoted in 2023 achieving 111 points in total before gaining automatic promotion to League One for the second season in a row.

The club are aiming to make it three successive promotions but currently sit third in the league, three points off a automatic promotion spot.

Hollywood drama sees Wembley trip cancelled

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (Image credit: Alamy)

A mid-season trip to Wembley was on the cards as they took on Peterborough in the EFL trophy semi-finals.

However after a tense 2-2 draw the game was decided via a penalty shoot-out, which the Posh won 4-2.

Steven Fletcher now plies his trade for Wrexham (Image credit: Alamy)

The Peterborough players were obviously in a good mood, as they currently sit 20th in the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Bradley Ihionvien, who scored a 91st minute equaliser even took to his Instagram story to goad the Wrexham owners.

Ihionvien was seen dancing along to 'Bye, Bye, Bye' by NSYNC after the song went viral following it's use in Reynolds latest project Deadpool & Wolverine.

Alongside a teammate, Ihionvien could be heard saying "bye Wrexham!" and "watch us in Wembley!"

Paul Mullin of Wrexham (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there is nothing wrong with a little bit of off the pitch banter.

The high profile nature of Wrexham's rise and the attention it brings to each game means teams are often going to be in a jubilant mood when they beat the Welsh side.