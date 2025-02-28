"Bye, Bye, Bye Wrexham!" Ryan Reynolds' side mocked as opponents dance along to NSYNC

By
published

Wrexham looked to make another movie with a win in the EFL trophy

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wrexham have enjoyed a impressive rise through the football league since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney brought the club in 2021.

They set new records in the National League when they were promoted in 2023 achieving 111 points in total before gaining automatic promotion to League One for the second season in a row.

The club are aiming to make it three successive promotions but currently sit third in the league, three points off a automatic promotion spot.

Hollywood drama sees Wembley trip cancelled

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (Image credit: Alamy)

A mid-season trip to Wembley was on the cards as they took on Peterborough in the EFL trophy semi-finals.

However after a tense 2-2 draw the game was decided via a penalty shoot-out, which the Posh won 4-2.

Steven Fletcher of Wrexham and Alfons Sampsted of Birmingham City challenge for the ball during the EFL League One match at St Andrew's on September 16, 2024

Steven Fletcher now plies his trade for Wrexham (Image credit: Alamy)

The Peterborough players were obviously in a good mood, as they currently sit 20th in the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.

Bradley Ihionvien, who scored a 91st minute equaliser even took to his Instagram story to goad the Wrexham owners.

Ihionvien was seen dancing along to 'Bye, Bye, Bye' by NSYNC after the song went viral following it's use in Reynolds latest project Deadpool & Wolverine.

Alongside a teammate, Ihionvien could be heard saying "bye Wrexham!" and "watch us in Wembley!"

Paul Mullin of Wrexham gestures during the Sky Bet League One match between Stockport County FC and Wrexham AFC at Edgeley Park on November 16, 2024 in Stockport, England.

Paul Mullin of Wrexham (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there is nothing wrong with a little bit of off the pitch banter.

The high profile nature of Wrexham's rise and the attention it brings to each game means teams are often going to be in a jubilant mood when they beat the Welsh side.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about stories
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on during his last campaign rally at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 5, 2024.

"As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we’ve shown one of most loyal allies!" Canadian national team coach launches passionate rant at Donald Trump
Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea in October 2003.

'This guy is too good, he's on a different level': Arsenal legend Thierry Henry reveals star from former side is his favourite player in world football, highlighting key moment that seriously impressed him
A frustrated Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool&#039;s defeat to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final in Basel.

'I was really disappointed because I realised 'oh my god, I forgot that the dressing rooms are really bad!' - and I don't like bad dressing rooms.' Jurgen Klopp admits to Premier League culture shock arriving at Liverpool to find something he didn't like
See more latest