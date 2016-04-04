Caballero hints Hart in contention to face PSG

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart could return from injury against Paris Saint-Germain, his understudy Willy Caballero has suggested.

Hart has not played since City's Manchester derby defeat to United before the international break, having sustained a calf injury in that 1-0 loss.

Caballero kept a clean sheet in Saturday's 4-0 win at AFC Bournemouth, but says he is yet to discuss plans for Wednesday's trip to the Parc des Princes with Manuel Pellegrini, who is waiting on updates on Hart's condition.

"I haven't spoken to the manager about Paris, as we don't know about Joe's recovery," Caballero said.

"I just tried to enjoy the game against Bournemouth on Saturday and hopefully if I get the opportunity, it will be a big chance for me to play in Paris.

"It won't be easy whoever plays. Paris are a big team, already the French champions, with some massive players, but we must be ready."

City captain Vincent Kompany and Raheem Sterling will miss the Champions League quarter-final first leg with respective calf and groin injuries, with Yaya Toure a doubt due to a knee issue.

And Caballero wants City to learn from last season's mistakes, having reached the competition's last eight for the first time.

He added: "The biggest mistake you can make is what we did last year, when we took on Barcelona after beating Newcastle 4-0.

"The biggest mistake you can make is what we did last year, when we took on Barcelona after beating Newcastle 4-0.

"Now we have just beaten Bournemouth 4-0 but can't take that game with us to play against Paris. We have to realise this is a game between two big teams."