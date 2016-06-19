Cabaye has no regrets over Crystal Palace move

Yohan Cabaye insists he does not regret signing for Crystal Palace despite a frustrating second half of the Premier League season.

The midfielder, who is on international duty with France at Euro 2016, had a particularly tough time despite his side's run to the FA Cup final.

But Cabaye says he would not choose a different club when leaving Newcastle United if he could wind the clock back.

"Despite the poor half of the season, we had an excellent first half and on December 19 we were fifth," the 30-year-old told L'Equipe.

"I have never regretted my career choice."

Cabaye revealed that when he was out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, he sought advice about his future from France coach Didier Deschamps.

"When the negotiations picked up pace I was at [France training camp] Clairefontaine," Cabaye said.

"The coach brought up the subject and I told him who the interested clubs were and asked his opinion.

"He said: 'The most important thing is that you find your rhythm, especially in terms of playing time'.

"I then chose Crystal Palace and it was also because I know [Alan Pardew] very well and I love the league."

Cabaye is expected to come into the France side for Sunday's Switzerland match, with Deschamps set to rest N'Golo Kante, who is on a booking and would miss the next match if carded again.