Cabella accepts he must be more consistent

Cabella was Newcastle's marquee signing of the close-season, with the France international penning a six-year deal at St James' Park in a big-money move from Montpellier.

The 24-year-old was hugely impressive in Ligue 1 last term, scoring 14 goals from his attacking midfield position in a struggling Montpellier side.

However, Cabella has so far struggled to make a similar impact in the Premier League, and has found himself among the substitutes in recent weeks.

Perhaps Cabella's best moment in a Newcastle shirt to date came in Sunday's surprise 2-1 victory at Tottenham, when he came off the bench at half-time and set up Ayoze Perez's 58th-minute winner with a superb cross.

And he knows that such match-defining contributions are essential if he is to convince manager Alan Pardew to start him.

"Not being in the starting XI against Tottenham and for three matches now was not a sanction - it was logical," Cabella told L'Equipe.

"The manager played me in the starting XI during the first two months [of the season] and I didn't score or assist.

"Putting me on the bench and not even playing at Swansea [in a 2-2 draw on October 4] hit my pride. But I didn't give up, I worked even harder.

"He [Pardew] trusted me to play the second half against Tottenham. I got my first assist, which is good for trust.

"Alan Pardew has spoken to me a lot. He has made things clear. He tells me when I am on the bench if things are good or not.

"He wants me to be decisive and score goals. I haven't done that so far. That's why I haven't been playing a lot.

"Now I am only thinking about scoring. But I don't feel any pressure, that would be pointless. I am just here to play football.

"I am having so much fun in England. It is a new challenge in a new league, so of course I need some time to adapt."