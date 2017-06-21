CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins

Al Merreikh recorded a 2-1 win over Ferroviario Beira to move into third place in Group A of the CAF Champions League, level on points with Tuesday's opponents in second.

Mozambique outfit Ferroviario Beira made an encouraging start to the game and went 1-0 up in the 16th minute via Maninho.

But they conceded the equaliser at the half-hour mark when Elsamani Saadeldin struck, before Ahmed Abdalla sealed the win for Al Merreikh after the break following some good work from Odunlami Kunle.

In Group C, Vita Club recorded a crucial 2-1 home win over Kedus Giorgis to keep their chances of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Tady Etekiama ensured the Congo DR giants got off to a fine start when he opened the scoring after seven minutes, before doubling their lead from the spot shortly before the half-hour mark. Saladin Said pulled one back after the break, but Kedus failed to restore parity in the remainder of the game.

Vita Club remain last in their group with three points from four games, but they trail second-placed Kedus by just two points.

Wydad Casablanca recorded a much-needed 2-0 win at home to Al Ahly in Group D thanks to second-half goals from Fabrice Ondama and Walid El Karti.

The win moved Casablanca onto six points – one behind Zanaco and Al Ahly.