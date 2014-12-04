CAF Confederation Cup: Al Ahly v Sewe Sport

The Ivorian club overcame Al Ahly 2-1 in last week's first leg in Abidjan to put themselves in the driving seat to become the first Ivorian winners of African club football's secondary competition.

Christian Kouame's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Al Ahly striker Trezeguet just before the hour at Stade Robert Champroux.

But Roger Assale stepped up in the final 10 minutes to give Sewe something to defend in Egypt.

Al Ahly have good recent memories of playing Sewe at home, though, as they beat Rigo Gervais' side in Cairo in the group stages.

Waleed Soliman was Al Ahly's hero on that occasion, as last season's CAF Champions League winners claimed a 1-0 victory back in July.

A repeat of that scoreline would be enough to seal more continental glory for Juan Garrido's men, thanks to Trezeguet's away goal.

Al Ahly are sure to fancy their chances at the Cairo International Stadium al-Qahirah, too, as they have lost just two of their last 27 home fixtures in all competitions.

However, Gervais will be hoping his team can stand tall and write their names into Ivorian footballing folklore.