Calf injury to sideline De Rossi for a month

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's Champions League defeat against Real Madrid and is facing a four-week lay-off.

De Rossi made his return from a calf problem in the 2-0 loss at the Stadio Olimpico this week as he came off the bench for the final 13 minutes.

However, the 32-year-old picked up another similar injury, with Roma confirming on Friday he will be out for around a month.

"For the Giallorossi midfielder, who this season has made 25 appearances and scored three goals, the estimated prognosis for a return is around four weeks," the club said in a statement.

De Rossi looks set to miss five games, including a Serie A clash with third-placed Fiorentina and the return leg of Roma's last-16 tie with Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, coach Luciano Spalletti will hope he can be in contention for a return when Inter visit the capital on March 19.