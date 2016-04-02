Camp Nou pays tribute to Cruyff at Clasico

Barcelona, Real Madrid and a sold-out Camp Nou crowd paid tribute to the late Johan Cruyff at Saturday's Clasico.

Cruyff, who starred for Barcelona as a player in the 1970s before returning in the following decade for a decorated and deeply influential coaching stint, died at the age of 68 last week following a battle with lung cancer.

In Barcelona's first match since the former Netherlands international's death, a video played on the stadium screens before kick-off that featured the members of Cruyff's feted "Dream Team" honouring their old boss.

The two teams then emerged from the tunnel to be greeted by a stunning mosaic spanning Camp Nou with the phrase "Gracies Johan" (thank you Johan) and Cruyff's iconic number 14 shirt set against Barca's traditional red and blue colours.

The stadium observed a pre-kick-off minutes' silence and, after 14 minutes of the match, supporters applauded for a minute in further recognition of Barcelona great Cruyff.