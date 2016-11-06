Can slams United over disrespectful treatment of Schweinsteiger

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has hit out at Manchester United for not having respect for former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Schweinsteiger has been on the outer since manager Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League season, banished from the senior squad and instructed to train alone.

The 32-year-old German made a surprise return to first-team training on Monday, sparking talk of a potential return to the United fold.

However, Can has slammed United for their treatment of the World Cup winner.

"I know Schweinsteiger very well and I used to play with him," Can said.

"He's a very good guy and he's a legend. I don't know what happened there but I think they don't have too much respect for him.

"It's a pity because he's a very good guy. He's always somebody who worked hard and is always a gentleman.

"When I first came up to the first team [at Bayern Munich] he was the first one who came to me and said: 'If you need something come to me'.

"That was a big help. I was very thankful for that and it's something I'll never forget."