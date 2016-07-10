Cantona tells Zlatan: I am king of Manchester, you can be prince

Eric Cantona has welcomed Zlatan Ibrahimovic to United, but the Old Trafford great has warned there is only one king of Manchester.

But Cantona, dubbed "the King" by the Old Trafford faithful for his performances during his five-year stint at United, told Ibrahimovic he could always be the prince, in his latest Eurosport commercial appearance.

"I have a personal message for Zlatan," begins Cantona. "You decided to go red, it is the best choice you ever made.

"When you walk into the Theatre of Dreams and you feel the ghosts of the legends who have been there before, when you score a goal right in front of the Stretford End; when you hear the crowd chanting your name; when your heart beats so strong that it bursts out of your chest; when you feel that you will love them as much as they love you; you will know, my friend, that finally you have made it home."

But Cantona did have one word of warning for Ibrahimovic, adding: "Just one last thing. There can only be one king in Manchester. You can be the prince if you want to and the number seven shirt is yours if you are interested. This is my welcome gift to you.

"The king is gone. Long live the prince."

What Memphis Depay, United's current number seven, thinks of that offer remains to be seen.