Cape Town City confirm arrival of another goalkeeper

Following the arrival of Darren Keet on Monday, Cape Town City have now confirmed the signing of Bongani Mpandle from Maritzburg United ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Cape Town side have revamped their goalkeeping department following Peter Leeuwenburgh's move to FC Groningen. On Monday, they announced the arrival of Bafana Bafana keeper Keet and then further strengthened the department with the signing of 28-year-old Mpandle from the Team of Choice.

"Cape Town City are delighted to announce the signing of South African goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle from Maritzburg United," the club announced via its social media channels on Tuesday.

"Bongani joins new signing Darren Keet, as we prepare the new goalkeeping department for 2021/22!"

Mpandle made 32 appearances during his five-year spell with the Team of Choice and is expected to come in as the No 2 behind Keet.