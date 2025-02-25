Manchester City to axe both Ederson and Stefan Ortega with big-money new goalkeeper on the way: report

Manchester City have been continuously leaky at the back this season shipping 37 goals in the Premier League

Manchester City are already making plans to rejig their goalkeeper department ahead of the new season.

Pep Guardiola's side crashed out of the Champions League last week, succumbing to Kylian Mbappe's masterclass and in the process shipped a combined six goals against the reigning European champions.

It is that leaky nature that has prompted City to already look into the market for a new goalie as their aims to replace multiple members of their squad take a new twist.

Manchester City identify new goalkeeper as Ederson and Stefan Ortega prepare to be axed

Manchester City managed Pep Guardiola is attempting to rebuild his squad once again

City have conceded 37 goals in the Premier League this term which is an unheard-of feat for a team of their ilk. Their defence has seen mid-season replacements arrive, especially given the ever-present Kyle Walker headed to AC Milan.

Abdukadir Khusanov is still adapting to how Guardiola wants his defenders to play and John Stones seems to be fast approaching the end of his time at the Etihad Stadium, having started just six Premier League games so far this season.

John Stones has once again struggled with injuries for City this term

New information from Sports Witness suggests City have already found their replacement in between the sticks, with FC Porto's Diogo Costa highly liked at the Etihad Stadium.

Costa, who already has 32 caps for Portugal, has in the past been linked with a move to crosstown rivals Manchester United, but it now looks like the reigning Premier League champions want to recruit him this summer.

Transfermarkt value the 25-year-old at €40million (£33.1m) and so far he has kept 15 clean sheets in 34 games for the Portuguese giants in 2024/25. His contract expires in 2027 but City want to lure him to England in 2025.

That move would likely spell trouble for both Ederson and Ortega, who are facing a continuing wait over their futures with the Sky Blues this summer.

Costa is well thought of across Europe and has plenty of suitors

In FourFourTwo's view, City's spending at present seems to have no limits despite their ongoing case against the Premier League for accused breaches of financial implications.

Although we do not know just how that will pan out, it seems clear Manchester City are pretty confident they will be acquitted given their cash splashing as of late. Guardiola's men travel to north London to take on Tottenham in the Premier League this week.