Chelsea ponder yet another Brighton swoop in latest attempt to fix problem position: report

By
published

Chelsea have already brought in three players from the Amex - and another could follow in the summer

Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca could see his side move for another Seagull star (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea could be set to turn to a familiar route to solve what has become a long-standing problem position for Enzo Maresca’s squad.

After keeping their powder dry in the January transfer window, the Blues will no doubt be looking to make more changes to their playing squad this summer. Maresca will be hoping that a strong end to the season will mean he has a Champions League campaign to prepare for, otherwise the club will be looking to significantly strengthen ahead of another effort to crack the top four next year.

One of Chelsea's favourite places to go shopping in recent years has been at Brighton, with three members of the current squad former Seagulls

Chelsea look to the Amex again for their next signing

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to Moises Caicedo at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on November 03, 2024 in Manchester, England.

(Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella was a £62million mover between the two clubs in the summer of 2023, with Robert Sanchez following the same path for £25million a year later, shortly before Chelsea broke the British transfer record to land Moises Caicedo for £115million.

All three have established themselves as regular players under Maresca this season and the logic at Stamford Bridge would appear to be trending towards doubling down on this transfer policy with another raid on the Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter File Photo

Chelsea also hired Graham Potter from Brighton (Image credit: Nick Potts)

Despite starting the season as the club’s No.1 in the Premier League and making 21 Premier League appearances between the sticks, Sanchez has been dropped for the Blues’ last four games, with summer signing Filip Jorgensen taking his place in the starting line-up.

This would suggest Maresca is not content with his goalkeeping options and has seen a report emerge on GiveMeSport that Chelsea are ‘refusing to rule out’ the signing of Brighton stopper Bart Verbruggen in the summer.

The report adds that Chelsea want to improve their goalkeeping options and believe that Netherlands international Verbruggen would be a good fit in their side.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler is set to dig his heels in however, with Chelsea said to face ‘an uphill battle’ to land the 22-year-old, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United could also join the chase for the ‘keeper, who Brighton would not sell for less than £50million.

Marc Cucurella in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Verbruggen - who is valued at €25milion by Transfermarkt - is one of the most promising goalkeepers in the game and is more than capable of playing for a team with Champions League ambitions and is no doubt a future staple of FourFourTwo's best goalkeeper lists.

At the age of 22, Verbruggen is already a Netherlands regular and his value should continue to go up. If Chelsea are able to make the finances work, then he can solve their goalkeeping position for years to come.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season

Liverpool given more bad news over centre-back's contract: report
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford

Manchester United dealt blow ahead of Real Sociedad clash that spells more trouble for Ruben Amorim
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season

Liverpool given more bad news over centre-back's contract: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season
Liverpool given more bad news over centre-back's contract: report
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United dealt blow ahead of Real Sociedad clash that spells more trouble for Ruben Amorim
Manchester United are set for even more cost-cutting before the end of the season
Manchester United could repeat Chesea's little-known trick to help with financial woes
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid want Crystal Palace star in shock transfer move: report
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City eyeing Arsenal legend as Pep Guardiola replacement: report
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.
'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months
Micah Richards
Angry Manchester City fans make Micah Richards demand following FA Cup statement
CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: The players surround John Terry of Chelsea as he lies injured during the Carling Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on February 25, 2007 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
'I have an IQ of 150 - I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the League Cup final': Blues legend reveals high intelligence was proven after his captain went unconcious
Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer
Liverpool offered 'astonomical' £99m transfer fee for 24-year-old: report
Gary Lineker, September 2023
Liverpool need to prove Gary Lineker right after brutal comparison to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United