Cape Town Spurs sign Brazilian trio

Cape Town Spurs have announced the signings of Brazilian trio Elisio Batista da Conceição Junior, Igor Ferreira Neto de Oliveira and Kassiano Soares Mendonça.

The trio are the latest additions to their squad and have now joined fellow countryman Jairo Souza in signing for the Urban Warriors this year.

Batista, 27, joins the club having last turned out for Ferroviário Atlético Clube in Brazil and has experience playing in Portugal, Australia and Malta.

Igor, better known as the 'Brazilian Balotelli', most recently played for Clube Atlético Serranense and is the youngest of the trio at 24.

Kassiano, 25, cut his teeth at the famous Fluminense academy before enjoying spells in Finland, Slovakia, Malta and, most recently, Thailand.

The trio will be eligible to make their debuts for the Cape side upon receiving their respective work permits.

Meanwhile, Spurs has also confirmed the appointment of Ian Taylor as the club's new head coach, with former striker Nathan Paulse set to assist him in his technical team.