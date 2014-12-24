Cape Verde name their 23-man AFCON squad

The Portuguese made an initial 30-man selection last week, but has looked to maximise preparation time, becoming just the second coach to name his final cut, following in Algeria coach Christian Gourcuff's footsteps.

Thierry Graca, Jozimar Lima, Pecks, Stenio, Sita, Ricardo Gomes and Ze Luis are those to drop out of the Portuguese coach's plans.

Aguas will take his team to Portugal for a pre-tournament training camp, before heading to Equatorial Guinea.

Cape Verde are in Group B alongside Zambia, Tunisia and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The island nation made their AFCON debut last time out in 2013, reaching the quarter-finals before elimination at the hands of Ghana.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Ivan Cruz (Gil Vicente), Kevin Sousa (Nacional), Vozinha (Progresso Sambizanga)

Defenders: Carlitos (Apoel Limassol), Jeffrey Fortes (Dordrecht), Gege (Maritimo), Kay (Universidade Craiovia) Nivaldo (Teplice), Stopira (Videoton), Fernando Varela (Steaua Bucareste)

Midfielders: Babanco (Estoril), Calu (Progresso Sambizanga), Platiny (CSKA Sofia), Nuno Rocha (Universidade Craiova), Sergio Semedo (Olhanense), Tony Varela (Excelsior)

Forwards: Jorge Djaniny (Santos Laguna), Odair Fortes (Reims), Kuca (Estoril), Garry Mendes (Elche), Ryan Mendes (Lille), Heldon Augusto Almeida Ramos (Sporting), Julio Tavares (Dijon)