Capello fancies Juventus' chances against Bayern

Juventus have the quality to cause problems for Bayern Munich in the Champions League and are capable of beating them, former boss Fabio Capello has said.

The Serie A champions were drawn to face Pep Guardiola's side in the last 16 and Capello does not believe they should feel inferior going into the tie next year.

Capello has been impressed by Juve's recovery after a slow start to the season and thinks last season's semi-final victory over Real Madrid proves Massimiliano Allegri's side can compete against the very best.

"In the Champions League, Juve have a chance to do well against a really tough team," the 69-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If they are playing well, without any injuries, then they can do it. Juve can cause Bayern Munich problems just like they did with Real Madrid last season."

Juve are on a stunning run of form domestically having won seven consecutive matches to move up to fourth in the table.

Capello believes Allegri's men are set for an epic title battle against league leaders Inter as they look to make it five titles in a row.

"The battle between Juventus and Inter is a great fight," he said.

"The Nerazzurri's results have allowed Roberto Mancini to work in a relaxed environment, but he has done well. He brought order to the team and has everyone working on the same side. That is a strong signal.

"Allegri has done well to get things back on track, though the other teams have allowed Juve to get back in the hunt.

"The loss of three key players hurt them but Alelgri has integrated the new players. He was helped by the experienced players, but he has done well regardless."

Allegri has been criticised for not making close-season signing Paulo Dybala, who has started 12 of his team's 17 games, an automatic selection, with critics saying that would have avoided Juve's poor opening to the campaign.

But Capello feels the former AC Milan head coach was acting in his team's best interests and that new signings often need time to adapt.

He continued: "At the beginning Dybala needed time to settle, but the coach sees his players every day.

"He puts out the best team he can to win. I don't know coaches that think otherwise."