Capello: I'd have done better than Hodgson

Under successor Roy Hodgson, the national team crashed out after losing to Italy on penalties at the last eight stage.

Capello, now in charge of Russia, left his position with England following the stripping of John Terry as captain.

And the Italian is of the opinion that they would have gone further had he been at the helm.

"If I were with your guys [England] during the European Championship, it would have been even better," he said.

"We had qualified for the finals and it was only the John Terry story that meant I couldn't go to the finals.

"Every national coach works for two years towards a goal but I was not given the opportunity to fight for the Euros with England.

"When you are told this is the goal and if you are always interfered with, then you don't feel well.

"With my contract, it was put down on paper that the decision as to who would be captain should be made only by the coach. It was down on paper, in the contract, in black and white."