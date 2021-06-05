Euro 2020 betting offers and free bets: best 2021 deals

Finding the best Euro 2020 betting offers is important: whether you're looking to bet on every game, the number of corners or just have a hunch who'll win the whole shebang, starting off with a free hit might be the way to go.

Here at FourFourTwo, we've rounded up some that are worth checking out.

Euro 2020 betting offers

888Bet Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs applyView Deal

Bet365 Up to £100 in Bet Credits Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs applyView Deal

Betfair GET UP TO £100 IN FREE BETS New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.View Deal

Betfred BET £10 GET £30 IN FREE BETS + 60 FREE SPINS New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics.Full T&Cs apply.View Deal