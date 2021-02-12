FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 3: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

The FourFourTwo Betting Challenge is quite simple - how much money will our three top tipsters end up with at the end of the month if we give them £50 to spend?

We’ve asked our experts to trawl through all the matches and markets on Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports to find their picks for the week. Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights.

The only requirement is at least one bet per bookie and over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least one bet on Outright Winner, Total Goals (Under/Over), Both Teams to Score (Yes/No), Correct Score and 1 Minimum 4 fold Acca.

Bets must be limited to Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League with the exception of the Acca which can have up to 50% of matches from outside these competitions. Full Rules, as well as Gameweek details, can be found HERE.

Tipsters' running totals Starting Balance After Gameweek 1 After Gameweek 2 Profit uktrader (Ilias Mou) 50 52.5 47 -4 @FootySuperTips (James Prosser) 50 54.5 47.37 -2.63 Pinchbet (Chris) 50 60.75 45.75 -4.25

£10 on a Bet Builder in Chelsea v Newcastle: Chelsea to win + under 3.5 goals with bet365 to return £20

Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel does not like to concede goals. During his 5 games in charge they have only conceded once, and that was an almost comical own goal. Things are definitely looking up for Chelsea and we believe they are only going to get better as the season progresses.

Newcastle are just not a very good team under Steve Bruce and have struggled to create chances all season. We can see a comfortable win for Chelsea in a fairly low scoring affair.

£5 on Lille to win against Ajax with bet365 to return £16

Lille have been absolutely fantastic this season and top the French Ligue 1 ahead of Lyon and PSG. They have only lost once at home in the league this season and went undefeated at home in the Europa League. Veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz has scored in three straight games and can be extremely lethal once he gets going.

Ajax is a tricky opponent but all the value is on the home side here and we’re going for it at a good price.

SIGN UP TO BET365 Up to £100 in Bet Credits

Min deposit £5. Bet Credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply

£7.50 on Both Teams to Score - West Ham v Sheffield United - bet365 at 19/20 to return £14.63

West Ham United not only suffered the penalty of extra Time in their midweek FA Cup match against Manchester United, they also suffered from injuries to defenders Ogbonna (ankle) and Diop (concussion) and both likely to miss this game. Sheffield United have been one of the worst teams at converting chances this season but they have been creating them. They have conceded at least twice but also scored in 4 of their last 5 games, including against Tottenham Hotspur, Man Utd & Chelsea. West Ham's game against Fulham saw a number of chances missed by both sides and bodes well for goals here.

£5 on Sevilla to beat Borussia Dortmund - bet365 at 6/4 to return £12.50

Sevilla were no match for Chelsea in their second group stage match but plenty of excuses can be made, including the fact they were already through. They have won their last 5 games in all competitions, a run which includes a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on the weekend. In contrast, Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their last 5 Bundesliga matches and lost 2-1 to Freiburg last time out with Terzic's position now surely under pressure. Their young strike force are struggling with consistency and the in-form Sevilla can take advantage at home in this first leg.

£2.50 double - Aston Villa to beat Brighton and Leeds to beat Arsenal to return £25 on bet365

A small value play on these two. Brighton were lucky to come away with a point against Burnley with both Tarkowski and Vydra missing big chances from deep in the box. Aston Villa bounced back to beat Arsenal 1-0 in an impressive display and their attack of Watkins, Grealish and Traore seems to be gelling well. They should get plenty of chances here. A late injury to Zaha made Leeds United's game easier than expected last week, although the deflection on Jack Harrison's 3rd-minute shot changed the game totally. Leeds still give up a slightly worrying number of chances, but 3/1 looks too big against an Arsenal team who are struggling going forward and have now lost Partey.

£15 on Tottenham AH +1.5, 2.0 with bet365 to return £25.50



League leaders Manchester City are in a great run of form after a 4-1 victory against reigning champions Liverpool over the weekend. They will be looking to further extend their lead.



Tottenham won their last game 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion showing some spark after a poor run. Kane is having a good recovery from his injury and will always be a threat - and I do fancy a good result here for Spurs.



It’s a tough game and although Man City may have the edge on paper, I am not tempted at their short odds (2/7). Instead I will opt in for a Asian Handicap bet and give Tottenham +1.75 of the ball for This gives us more variation on the outcome.



If Tottenham win, draw or lose, by one goal, we win. If Tottenham lose by two goals, we only lose half the bet. If Tottenham lose by three of more goals, we lose the whole bet.



At Bet365 this market is located under Asian Lines, Alternative Asian Handicap, Tottenham + 1.5, 2.0

