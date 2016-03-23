Capello is Italy's safest option to replace Conte, says Tassotti

Fabio Capello is the safest and best qualified option to replace Antonio Conte as Italy head coach after Euro 2016, according to Mauro Tassotti.

The former AC Milan and Italy defender feels the Italian Football Federation (FICG) has a number of options to replace the ex-Juventus boss, who will leave his post after the tournament in France with Chelsea expected to be his next destination.

But Tassotti thinks 69-year-old Capello – who coached England and Russia at international level, while being known for his club spells at Real Madrid, Juventus, Milan and Roma – would be a sound selection.

"I do not know what the choice can be, however if you want to play safe, there is Fabio Capello," he told Omnisport.

"Capello is available, without a team and nobody would have more credentials than him to manage the national team.

"The decision is up to the Italian Federation. I believe there are a lot of managers that could take over. There are rumours about Capello, or [Torino boss] Giampiero Ventura, I do not know.

"I believe though we have several coaches that can lead the national team. It depends if the Federation wants a younger coach, or someone coming from the Federation itself, like Luigi Di Biagio, who is in charge of the Under-21s."

Italy, who play Spain in a friendly on Thursday, were runners-up at Euro 2012, but crashed out at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.