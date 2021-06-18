Cardoso: There's been a big change since Hunt's departure

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso says that there has been a big change and a big vibe since the departure of Gavin Hunt, adding that he means no disrespect but believes the four-time PSL title winning coach’s playing style didn’t fit Amakhosi.

Hunt was relieved of his duties at Naturena after a torrid run of results with Chiefs in 11th position on the DStv Premiership table and with only two wins in 16 league games.

After the former Bidvest Wits coach’s departure, Chiefs went on to win their last two games to sneak a top-eight finish.

While Hunt may have struggled in the league, he did make his mark in the Caf Champions League as he guided Chiefs to their first-ever foray into the knockout stages, guiding them all the way to the semi-finals before his sacking.

Chiefs will compete in that semi on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca without Hunt at the helm, and while Sturat Baxter has been appointed as the new head coach, he won’t be on the bench tomorrow as he is still waiting for his work permit.

Dillion Sheppard and Arthur Zwane have been in interim control of the side and Cardoso says that there is confidence among the players now.

“It has been great that Dillon Sheppard and Arthur have actually come into the fold and done very well with us. I mean, we are doing quite a bit on the training ground and they got us working very hard,” he said.

“You can see there is a big change and a big vibe. No disrespect to Gavin Hunt, he was a great coach, but Kaizer Chiefs didn’t fit [his playing style]. He wanted players in and out [and] sometimes you have to work with players that you have.”