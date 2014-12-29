Carlisle's wife optimistic he will make recovery

Ex-Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chairman Carlisle remains in Leeds General Infirmary after he was seriously injured in an incident on the A64 near Bishopthorpe, York, last Monday.

Carlisle's wife, Gemma, revealed last Tuesday that the 35-year-old, who played for the likes of Burnley, QPR and Leeds United, was "very poorly" but "stable".

And six days later she gave an update on his condition, while also stating she is optimistic he will recover from his injuries.

She tweeted: "Thank you for continuing messages of support and for media restraint. Clarke still very poorly but we're hopeful he'll make a full recovery."

Burnley and Liverpool fans supported Carlisle with a minute's applause during the Boxing Day game at Turf Moor.