Carlo Ancelotti confirms Brazil interest, but insists he is focused on Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Brazil are interested in signing him as their new manager, but insists his focus is on Los Blancos.

Ancelotti has long been linked with the Brazilian national team and is expected to become their coach if he leaves Madrid this summer.

That is a real possibility given that the club's chances of winning a major trophy at the end of the season may depend on the Champions League, in which Los Blancos will face a tough semi-final against Manchester City or Bayern Munich if they overcome Chelsea in the last eight.

"The reality is that the Brazilian national team wants me," Ancelotti said in a press conference on Saturday. "I love that, it's exciting.

"From there, you have to respect the contract you have, which is a contract that I want to fulfil."

Madrid forward Vinicius Junior recently said he thought Ancelotti was keen to take the Brazil job, but Ancelotti claims he will stay if he is still wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Everything is quite clear: I'll stay here as long as Madrid allow me to stay here," he said.

"I feel a lot of affection from the president [Florentino Perez], the fans, the players, the atmosphere is very calm around me. We now have two and a half months to try to win two trophies."

As well as the Champions League, Madrid will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Barcelona in the second leg of the teams' Copa del Rey semi-final next week.

LaLiga is much more difficult, though, with Los Blancos 12 points behind Barcelona with 12 rounds remaining after their recent Clasico defeat at Camp Nou.