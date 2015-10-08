Carragher issues transfer fund warning to Klopp

Jamie Carragher thinks Jurgen Klopp may have to wait until the close-season before he has the money needed to land major transfer targets as he edges closer to becoming the next Liverpool manager.

Klopp arrived on Merseyside on Thursday, with Liverpool expected to confirm the former Borussia Dortmund coach as successor to Brendan Rodgers at a news conference called for Friday.

Speculation of Dortmund players past and present being reunited with Klopp at Anfield is likely to snowball, but Carragher has warned that the German could need to be patient after Rodgers spent heavily in the build-up to this season.

"I don't know if he's been promised funds, but Liverpool spent a lot of money in the summer," the former Liverpool defender told Sky Sports.

"The owners are not Roman Abramovich types. A lot of the club's money for this season may have been spent, and it may be next summer when he can get the players he really wants.

"January is always a difficult time.

"But if he can get one or two players in that he thinks can push Liverpool on, I'm sure the club would allow him to do that.

"When a manager is talking to a club about joining, he absolutely wants to bring in his own players because things have not been going well."

Carragher, now a media pundit after hanging up his boots, sung the praises of Klopp, as he added: "He's certainly come with a fantastic CV."