Carrasco: Atletico want to finish above Real Madrid

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco said the first goal for Atletico Madrid is to finish about fierce rivals Real Madrid in La Liga as Barcelona run away with the title.

Atletico are second in La Liga, eight points adrift of defending champions Barca, who are poised to go back-to-back through 28 rounds of the season.

Carrasco was on the scoresheet in last week's 3-1 at Valencia as Atletico maintained their four-point buffer ahead of third-placed Madrid, and that is how the 22-year-old Belgium international winger wants things to stay.

"The first goal is to be above the Real Madrid and the second fight to win the league," Carrasco told Cadena Ser.

"I do not know if we can, but we must win every game."

Atletico, who stunned Madrid at the Bernabeu on February 27, are unbeaten in six La Liga matches and seven in all competitions as they prepare to host Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday before welcoming Champions League opponents PSV to the Vicente Calderon three days later.