Carrick desperate to avoid another humiliation

Michael Carrick stressed Manchester United cannot afford a repeat of their Europa League performance if they are to see off Shrewsbury Town in Monday's FA Cup encounter.

United were surprisingly beaten 2-1at Midtjylland in Denmark as their disappointing season continued in the first leg of the Europa League last 32.

And Carrick is desperate to avoid another upset next week as he targets a quarter-final berth in the FA Cup.

"Monday is a different game but we do need to be so much better than in Denmark. We know what to expect, it's going to be tough," Carrick was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"The game in Denmark has shown if you are not anywhere near your best you can slip up and we need to be ready for that. Football’s a funny old game and it throws up different things.

"It's good that it's coming round quickly. We have to pick ourselves up and go again, there is no other way.

"Hopefully, we can get back to rewarding the fans, starting on Monday. Next week will be another day, another game, and we need to be better.

"We can't perform like that and expect to win games. We've got to be better irrespective of the opposition, so we will be better and looking to go through."