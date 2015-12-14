Carrick: Manchester United not looking for excuses

Michael Carrick has stressed Manchester United's injury problems are no excuse for their disappointing performances in recent weeks.

Louis van Gaal's men crashed out of the Champions League following last week's 3-2 defeat against Wolfsburg, before they were beaten 2-1 at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday to add further salt to their wounds.

Carrick has admitted their recent form has not been good enough and is desperate to return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

"It's been a tough one to take, a very disappointing week. Going out of the Champions League was obviously tough to take and we were very disappointed," Carrick was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

"And then to come to Bournemouth, we wanted to bounce back and we tried to bounce back and to fall short like we have is doubly disappointing.

"I could say different reasons, I could talk a lot, but at the end of the day it's about the results. We need to get back, stick together and trust ourselves to do the right thing and bounce back next week.

"I mean, we've had a few injuries. I'm not making any excuses, but if you look at the injuries... But I don't like making excuses.

"We've got the squad, we're the club that we are because we want to be fighting in the competitions. When you've got injuries you've got to deal with them so I'm not making excuses.

"We need to get back to winning games. We're focused on next week to get back to winning games. That's always important for us as players and that's all we can focus on. I think it would be wrong to focus on anything else."