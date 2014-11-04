Carrick: United 'nowhere near good enough'

United were condemned to their worst start to a season in 28 years after losing 1-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League derby at Etihad Stadium.

Louis van Gaal's side have only collected 13 points from 10 games, 13 less than league-leading Chelsea.

While the 2014-15 Premier League campaign has not gone according to plan so far, United midfielder Carrick is confident his team-mates are on the right track as they continue to familiarise themselves with Van Gaal's gameplan.

"We look at our points total and we're bitterly disappointed with the amount of points we've got," said Carrick, who made his first appearance in six months as a substitute against City after recovering from an ankle injury.

"It's nowhere near good enough for where we want to be.

"But if you look deeper than that there are certainly signs that we’re still going to have a good season.

"There are just little things that maybe aren't going for us and we're making little errors but I think overall the feeling is that we're still building to be successful and I think we will be.

"I think you get a feeling within a squad and sense around the place and it's positive that we're going in the right direction and we're not far off being back to where we want to be.

"But we're experienced enough to know that points are what you are judged on."

Carrick added: "It's up to us now, in the weeks ahead building up to Christmas, to have a big push and put ourselves right back up there again.

"It's just little things but they make a big difference and it's points that count. But there is a real feeling that we can still do something special.

"Points-wise it might suggest we're not close to Chelsea and Manchester City. But you look at the Chelsea game and I think we deserved the three points, although they'll probably say the same."

United host lowly Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.