Carrillo keen to get going at Monaco

Guido Carrillo is relishing the prospect of getting his Monaco career under way after moving to the principality club from Estudiantes.

The promising 24-year-old agreed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, having come through the youth setup at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata.

Boasting 42 goals in 141 matches for his former club, Carrillo will now be tasked with help filling the boots of Dimitar Berbatov and Radamel Falcao - the latter leaving at the end of last season and the former on loan at Chelsea.

"I'm very happy with my decision," Carrillo told Monaco's official website.

"I had known about Monaco's interest in me for a while and what I knew about the team and about Monaco particularly motivated me to come here."