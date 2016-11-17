Carroll to return for West Ham next week

Andy Carroll is set to return from a knee injury next week, according to West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

Carroll, whose career with the London club has been blighted by injuries, has been out of action since sustaining the problem in their Europa League tie with Astra back in August.

But the former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker is poised to make his comeback, as is defender Arthur Masuaku, who has been sidelined with a knee issue of his own.

Diafra Sakho is available to feature for the first time this season against Tottenham on Saturday having shaken off a long-term back injury, and Winston Reid is available following a hamstring tear.

"Injury-wise we are getting better," Bilic told a media conference. "From the team against Stoke, we are all fit, plus Winston Reid and Diafra Sakho.

"A few others are going to be back next week, like Andy Carroll and Arthur Masuaku. Winston didn't go to play for New Zealand because he got a small injury against Everton.

"James Collins didn't play for Wales but it was minor as well and he is back in training."

West Ham are 17th in the Premier League but face a Tottenham side that is winless in seven in all competitions.

Bilic added: "On one hand you can say that in October Tottenham didn't win a game, but they are still the only team that is unbeaten, and they are not overwhelmed with their October because they are aiming to win the league this year, or be one of the contenders. They are doing a good job."