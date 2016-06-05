Carvalho: Mourinho can emulate Ferguson

Ricardo Carvalho has backed Jose Mourinho to follow in the footsteps of Alex Ferguson and win trophies at Manchester United.

Mourinho has been tasked with returning United to the Premier League summit after replacing former manager Louis van Gaal on a three-year deal.

With a point to prove at Old Trafford following his split from Chelsea during the London club's horrendous title defence, Carvalho - who played under Mourinho at Stamford Bridge and Real Madrid - is confident his countryman will lead United to their first Premier League trophy since 2012-13.

"I know that Jose will be a success at Manchester United," said Monaco's Carvalho, who is preparing for Euro 2016 with Portugal.

"I have no doubt that he can bring trophies back to United again and that he will make them champions.

"I don't know if it will be in the first year, the second year or the third, but he will win the title again. My prediction is that it will be in the second year.

"United have struggled since Alex Ferguson retired, but Jose can be the one to replace him.

"He will not worry what went before. He will want to make his own success.

"Jose deserves to be at the biggest clubs because he is one of the top coaches.

"He has the quality to make Manchester United win again."