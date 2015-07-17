Casilla signs five-year deal with Real

Real Madrid have signed Kiko Casilla on a five-year deal from Espanyol.

Espanyol confirmed earlier on Friday that a €6million deal had been agreed to send the goalkeeper to the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Real have now announced the length of the contract, which is subject to the Spain international passing a medical.

Casilla moves to Real only five days after Iker Casillas ended his 25-year association with the Liga club by signing for Porto.

He will now be expected to compete with Keylor Navas for the first-choice goalkeeper spot, although it is unclear if Real will pursue Manchester United keeper David de Gea after signing Casilla.