Casillas makes Porto debut in straightforward win

Iker Casillas made his Porto bow in the Portuguese giants' 2-0 pre-season win over German second-tier side Duisburg on Saturday, with Yacine Brahimi catching the eye.

The Spain international goalkeeper joined Porto on a free transfer a week ago after being allowed to end his 25-year association with Real Madrid.

Casillas, 34, slotted straight into Julen Lopetegui's Spanish-heavy starting XI, with Ivan Marcano, Jose Angel, Cristian Tello and fellow newcomer Alberto Bueno also present.

And the veteran goalkeeper's first touch saw him picking the ball out of his own net, though luckily for him the goal was disallowed for offside.

Casillas ultimately departed for Helton at half-time without conceding, while other new signings Maxi Pereira and Danilo also made way.

Brahimi was among those to enter proceedings and was lively straight away, going on to break the deadlock when one-on-one in the 60th minute, before Hernani rounded things off four minutes later, with a similarly neat finish through the goalkeeper's legs.