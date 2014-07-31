Cavani 'certain' he will stay with PSG

The 27-year-old only joined PSG from Napoli 12 months ago, but has been linked with another move in the current transfer window.

Manchester United are among those to have been linked with the attacker, but Cavani insists he has no doubt over his future plans.

He told L'Equipe: "I'm certain that I'll stay - why wouldn't I?

"I feel very good in Paris, I have a contract to respect at PSG. I'd prefer to be here. I feel good here."

Cavani was often utilised in a wide role during his first season with PSG, but revealed any issues over his position have been resolved ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign.

"We had some small problems with respect to the position I wanted but I feel very good about that," he added.

"I waited for the right moment to speak. It's important for a striker to play in a position which is natural for him. Now everyone knows my position and it's not worth talking about."

PSG begin their 2014-15 season on Saturday, taking on Guingamp in the Trophee des Champions in Beijing.