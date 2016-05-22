Cavani: I'm happy at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani reiterated that he is happy at the French champions amid rumours of an off-season exit.

Cavani closed out the club season with a goal in PSG's 4-2 win against Marseille in Saturday's Coupe de France final, but talk quickly turned his future.

The 29-year-old Uruguay international, who has played second-fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his time at PSG, has been linked with a return to Italy via Italian champions Juventus.

But when pressed on where he will be playing in 2016-17, Cavani insisted: "I'm very happy.

"I have a contract in Paris as I keep repeating."

Asked if out-of-contract striker Ibrahimovic leaving PSG will play a role in his future in the French capital, Cavani added: "These are your journalistic opinion.

"I'm a football player and I try to do the best to help the team and for the club."

Cavani scored 19 Ligue 1 goals this season, while he had 25 in all competitions as PSG claimed a second successive domestic treble.