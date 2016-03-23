Cavani move to Juventus 'possible'

Edinson Cavani's brother and agent Walter Guglielmone has revealed that a move to Juventus is possible at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old striker's future at Paris Saint-Germain is uncertain and he has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United in England, as well as Juve and La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Cavani's representative insisted all options were open regarding the striker's future, which would not be determined by whether or not an out-of-contract Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Paris at the end of the campaign.

"Everything is possible in football – Juventus are a prestigious club with a great history and a fantastic present moment," Guglielmone said to Tuttosport.

"In three months everything can change. What is true today maybe will not be the case tomorrow. Edinson could stay at PSG, who have an ambitious project, but also he could change teams.

"It will depend on many aspects, but for now he only needs to think about winning the Champions League.

"I have heard many things about the relationship between my brother and Ibrahimovic, several of them not true.

"Edi has great respect [for Ibra], he simply said that he would like it more to play as a centre forward. His future does not depend on Ibra's."

Guglielmone insisted that Cavani would not be against returning to Serie A, even though he feels it is less competitive than the Premier league and the fact he played there before with Napoli.

The agent added: "The Premier League is where there is more competition between the teams, but Serie A and La Liga are equally difficult and high-level.

"For Edi, a return to Italy would be no way a backward step in the career. Playing with Paulo Dybala? Well, they would form one of the strongest partnerships in Europe, but for now my brother plays with PSG."

Asked whether Cavani would prefer to play for Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho, he replied: "They are three big coaches, but for Edi I would prefer the attacking game of Conte and Allegri."