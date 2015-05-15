Cech given permission to seek move

Petr Cech has been given permission by Chelsea to speak to other clubs regarding a transfer, according to the goalkeeper's agent.

Cech has become second-choice to Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge this season, making only 15 appearances in all competitions.

London rivals Arsenal are thought to be interested in Cech but Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho insisted last week that he is keen for the Czech Republic international to remain at the club.

But Cech's representative Viktor Kolar told talkSPORT: "Petr has a valid contract with his current club, however, I can confirm that we have been permitted by Chelsea to negotiate with interested parties.

"Petr has confirmed his interest to play regularly at a top club."