Celebrate Pele's birthday with NY Cosmos

The New York Cosmos, the most celebrated soccer club in the history of the United States, announced their comeback in August 2010 and is aggressively investing in youth and grassroots programs to reinvigorate the soccer scene in America as well as aiming for a future spot in the MLS.

One of its star players from the 1970’s, Pelé, is involved with today’s New York Cosmos as its Honorary President.

Due to the overwhelming positive response received from fans, the New York Cosmos will be giving away 2011 Official Fan Balls as a gesture of fan appreciation.

A large billboard-sized “birthday card” will be unveiled in Times Square above the Planet Hollywood marquee sign, and fans will be able to win prizes including:

Free fan ball giveaway for guests in attendance (while supplies last).

The first 100 people in line will receive a free New York Cosmos T-shirt.

Win Pelé autographed fan gear, with drawings taking place every hour.

Enter a penalty contest on November 6 in NYC. Winner gets to meet Pelé.

DETAILS

Saturday, October 23, 12-5pm at Planet Hollywood, Times Square, 45th & Broadway.

For more information visit www.newyorkcosmos.com/penaltyshot or contact Theresa Tran: ttt@newyorkcosmos.com

-----------

In FourFourTwo this month: An interview with the world’s greatest footballer.

To celebrate the 70th birthday of the world’s greatest footballer, FourFourTwo spent two hours in the company of Pele, asking him every question we could possibly think of.

The result is a 20-page extravaganza covering his entire life from kicking paper-filled socks around as a kid to delivering “soccer” to the USA.