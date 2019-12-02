Celtic are steamrollering teams – Hamilton boss well aware of Parkhead challenge

Brian Rice knows all too well the mammoth task Hamilton face when they travel to in-form Celtic on Wednesday night.

The Accies boss was in Dingwall on Sunday to watch the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders record their 10th successive win in all competitions with a 4-1 victory over Ross County.

That impressive performance came three days after the Hoops clinched top spot in their Europa League section with a 3-1 win over Rennes at Parkhead.

Rice noted that Neil Lennon’s men have yet to lose a domestic game or drop a point at Celtic Park this season, with their only home defeat coming in the Champions League qualifier against Cluj in August.

The Hamilton manager, delighted to see his side fight out a goalless draw at Livingston on Saturday to go ninth in the table, albeit while extending their winless run to eight matches, told the PA news agency: “We’re going to go and try and do something that no other team has done this season.

“We know it is going to be difficult, we see the goals they are scoring, we know how they play.

“They are steamrollering teams. The goals they have scored in the last games – sixes, fours and fives.

“And that is not counting the chances they are missing and hitting the woodwork and whatever.

“They are playing with a confidence. They are a good team, it has been proven with what they have done here and in Europe.

“It is as hard a game as we could possibly get. We understand that, we know that.

“Everyone has tried all different formations against them to try to stop them. We need to come up with something that suits us.

“So we need to take a bit of confidence from the performances we put in. Going to Livingston and getting a clean sheet is a huge morale boost for us.

“We need to go to Celtic Park and try to produce another clean sheet.”

Rice insists the daunting fixture is one to be enjoyed rather than endured.

He said: “We are all in football for a reason, to play against the Old Firm, to play big cup ties, to play big matches.

“If you are scared of it, you shouldn’t be in for it. It is something to look forward to it.

“As long as you do your best you can’t ask for any more.”