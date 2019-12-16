Celtic fined after fans let off flares in Stadio Olimpico

Celtic have been fined about £13,000 after supporters let off flares during their Europa League victory over Lazio in Rome.

The Scottish champions were handed a fine of 16,000 euros (£13,378) following a hearing of UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Lazio were fined 9,250 euros (£7,734) for their fans setting off fireworks and throwing missiles in the same game, which ended in a 2-1 win for Celtic.

It is the third fine Celtic have received for crowd behaviour this season. They were fined 12,500 euros (£10,450) for incidents against AIK in Sweden and 15,000 (£12,540) euros for banners and chanting in the home tie against Lazio.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have received UEFA charges over blocked stairways and an illicit banner following their Champions League encounter against Tottenham in Germany.